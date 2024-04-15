Short Interest in Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Grows By 27.8%

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Datatec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTTLY remained flat at $3.60 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Datatec has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Datatec Company Profile

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

