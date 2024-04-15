Short Interest in Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Grows By 27.8%

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.
Datatec Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTTLY remained flat at $3.60 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Datatec has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.
Datatec Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Datatec
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.