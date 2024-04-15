Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Increases By 9.3%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after purchasing an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DQ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 464,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,420. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.22. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

