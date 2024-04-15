Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Decreases By 9.7%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 20,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,928,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $33.37. 395,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,805. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

