Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Drops By 10.0%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMAKY opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
