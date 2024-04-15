Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Drops By 10.0%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMAKY opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

