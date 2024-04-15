Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Grows By 8.9%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,492,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 3,207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.3 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. 758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

