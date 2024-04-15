Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Rises By 29.3%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.41. 96,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,721. California Resources has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

