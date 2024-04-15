Short Interest in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Rises By 10.3%

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Insider Transactions at Broadstone Net Lease

In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,904,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,651,000 after acquiring an additional 448,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,831,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,766,000 after acquiring an additional 497,297 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,066,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

