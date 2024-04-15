Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Drops By 9.4%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS BDOUY traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $26.36. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

