Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Rises By 10.0%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

American Rebel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AREBW stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

