Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Rises By 10.0%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
American Rebel Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of AREBW stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About American Rebel
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Rebel
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.