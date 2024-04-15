Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Rises By 9.8%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 389,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

American Public Education Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,498. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 35,008 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3,108.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 377,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

