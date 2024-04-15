Short Interest in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Declines By 8.9%

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 207,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Alarum Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %
Alarum Technologies stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $166.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Alarum Technologies has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $29.95.
Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.
