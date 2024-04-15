Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expands By 9.9%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 193,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALG. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.22. 4,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,331. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.64.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $417.54 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,681,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

