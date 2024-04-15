Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Expands By 24.5%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Air T by 11,365.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air T in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air T Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Air T stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. 6,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

