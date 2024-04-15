Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Drops By 13.3%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 545,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 978,585 shares of company stock valued at $80,315,632. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AGYS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.66.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
