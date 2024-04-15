Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Drops By 13.3%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 545,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 978,585 shares of company stock valued at $80,315,632. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

