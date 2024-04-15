Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.67) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 317.50 ($4.02).

Get SSP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSP Group

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

SSPG stock opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.61) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20,620.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 175.70 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.