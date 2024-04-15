Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $63.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.38.

SHOP stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.86 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Shopify by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,066,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

