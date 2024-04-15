Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.47. 2,414,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,454,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.22 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

