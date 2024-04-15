Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $70.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

