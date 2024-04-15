SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Update

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SFL Stock Up 0.6 %

SFL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 398,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,862. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. SFL has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $209.57 million for the quarter.

SFL Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. SFL’s payout ratio is 157.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SFL by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SFL from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SFL

About SFL

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.