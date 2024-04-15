Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,673,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $153.39. 3,346,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009,050. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 1 year low of $76.38 and a 1 year high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

