Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.0 %

SCHW stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,385,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $73.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

