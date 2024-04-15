Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $394.26. 650,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.39. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

