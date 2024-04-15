Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 289,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,271,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 103,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $378.40. 749,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.99. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.70.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

