Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.99

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Senior Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

