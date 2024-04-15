Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

SIGIP opened at $18.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

