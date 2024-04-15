Scotiabank Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $129.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.44.

XOM opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

