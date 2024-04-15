Scotiabank Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $110.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.58.

Shares of CHK opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $91.03.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

