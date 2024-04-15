Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.89. 2,048,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,966. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.