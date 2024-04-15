Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.98. 512,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.