Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,493,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,404,000 after purchasing an additional 592,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,763,000 after purchasing an additional 219,255 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after buying an additional 3,278,527 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. 394,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,682. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

