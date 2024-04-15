Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 33,611 shares.The stock last traded at $64.19 and had previously closed at $63.69.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $592.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.
About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
