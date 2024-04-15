Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

