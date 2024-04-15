Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 393,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,032. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

