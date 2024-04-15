SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $201.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.71.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 85.03%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

