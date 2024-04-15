Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Simon J. B. Shaw Sells 54,751 Shares

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.91), for a total value of £558,460.20 ($706,822.17).

Savills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Savills stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,026 ($12.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,603. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,531.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 991.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 924.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.19. Savills plc has a 1-year low of GBX 745 ($9.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,104 ($13.97).

Savills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,241.38%.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

