Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.
Saul Centers Price Performance
NYSE BFS opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $869.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.08.
Saul Centers Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 29.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saul Centers
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.