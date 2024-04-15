Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

NYSE BFS opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $869.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.42%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,486.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 29.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

