Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0038 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $6,690.34 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.87 or 0.04885757 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00055595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,716,195,603 coins and its circulating supply is 1,695,566,180 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.