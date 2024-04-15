Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$118.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.25.

CP stock traded down C$1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$117.48. 347,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,474. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total value of C$183,225.00. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Insiders sold a total of 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

