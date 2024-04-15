SALT 1-Day Volume Reaches $13,868.69 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $13,868.69 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001315 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,251.02 or 1.00176927 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010990 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01550177 USD and is up 8.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $10,273.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

