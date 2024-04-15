Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Short Interest Up 36.9% in March

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $10.52. 421,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

