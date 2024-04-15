Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $604.00 at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $565.00 to $604.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.84.

Saia Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $575.86. 125,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,388. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $628.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Saia by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

