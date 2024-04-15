Saga (SAGA) Trading Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days

Saga (SAGA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Saga has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00006160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $350.74 million and $191.80 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 90,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 4.12411497 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $276,651,765.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

