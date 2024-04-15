Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $114.83 on Friday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $121.58. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.17.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

