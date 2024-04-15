RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,669. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

