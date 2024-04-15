Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.19) target price on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8,215.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 947 ($11.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,489 ($18.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,068.51.

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.74. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is 13,076.92%.

Insider Activity at Fevertree Drinks

About Fevertree Drinks

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £438,300 ($554,739.91). 11.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

