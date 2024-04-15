Royal Bank of Canada Raises North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$40.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$39.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. North West has a 52-week low of C$29.58 and a 52-week high of C$41.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45.

North West Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Insider Activity at North West

North West Company Profile

In other North West news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total transaction of C$38,884.60. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

