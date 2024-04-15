Royal Bank of Canada Increases 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $40.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,930. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. Analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $204,388.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $60,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $204,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $60,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,888 shares of company stock worth $4,134,254. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

