Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROCL traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

