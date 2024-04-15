Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.50

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 12 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.98 ($0.13).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 million, a PE ratio of -124.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.36.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.