Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Down to $66.78

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.78, but opened at $65.14. Root shares last traded at $68.07, with a volume of 73,633 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Root Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 73.62% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Root by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Root by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Root by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Root by 218,250.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Root by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

